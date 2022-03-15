Apple has finally dropped a disco ball emoji

The new disco ball emoji is finally here as Apple iOS 15.4 has exited beta and started arriving on iPhone users' phones.

The disco ball emoji, which is a cartoon silver disco ball, has captured the hearts of many Apple users globally already. This emoji comes alongside a slew of other features.

As reported by TechRadar, the iOS update, which was released on Monday (March 14), includes new and essential features such as the ability to unlock your phone with a masked face, a new set of emojis, and significant AirTag security updates.

A melting face, a nest, crutches, a lotus flower, and some fascinating new skin tone possibilities are among the 37 new emojis in iOS 15.4. The ability to modify skin tones in a single emoji is the highlight here. A handshake might now indicate a warm hug between two people of various skin tones.



Undoubtedly, many users are enthralled by the arrival of the disco ball emoji. After first being teased in July 2021, the feature is now available for dancefloor dwellers and dance music fanatics worldwide.

One user tweeted: "apologies in advance to my friends & family for how absolutely irresponsible i’m about to be w the new disco ball emoji", with several disco ball emojis placed between their words.