​Ableton launches Note, a new app for on-the-go producing

A new music sketching app from Ableton will to allow users to create tracks on the go.

Note, which is currently only available on iOS devices, is a musical sketching tool and a place to “start ideas”, rather than created fleshed-out music.

“Note is a place to start ideas, experiment with sounds, and find direction,” reads Ableton’s website. “As part of your regular music-making routine, it can help you hone the skill of starting or ease into a creative headspace at the start of a session.”

Note encourages you to “play around” with the app using its drum kits, melodic instruments and synth sounds. Users can also create a “sound palette” by recording real sounds and field recordings.