Tunisian club closes after Dax J plays track including Islamic call to prayer
Authorities have decided to shut it down while the matter is investigated
Berlin-based artist Dax J (pictured) caused controversy over the weekend after playing a track sampling the Islamic call to prayer at Orbit Festival in Tunisia.
Video footage of the British-born DJ playing the track at El Guitone near the resort of Hammamet reached authorities, who decided to shut down the venue while the matter is investigated.
Mnaouar Ouertani, the governor of Nabeul, said: "After confirming the facts, we decided to close this nightclub. We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred."
El Guitone's manager has also been detained “for violation against good morals and public outrage against modesty,” according to Agence France-Presse.
Dax J apologised shortly after on Facebook, although he has since deleted his page after receiving threatening messages.
He wrote: "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by music that I played at Orbit festival in Tunisia on Friday. It was never my intention to upset or cause offence to anybody."
