Kiwi Rekords announces new UKG compilation 'The Kiwi Sound'
Label boss Conducta combines UKG future classics with old favourites
In case you haven’t noticed, UKG has been having a bit of a moment recently.
At the centre of this is Conducta and his label Kiwi Rekords, which have been putting out some of the hottest UKG cuts from the likes of Sharda, Sammy Virji and Jack Junior.
To celebrate this, label boss Conducta will release a compilation of UKG tracks, ranging from old favourites to new hot cuts. He also nods to the chart toppers with the inclusion of AJ Tracey’s ‘Ladbroke Grove’ and his own reworks of ‘Boasty’ by Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don, and Preditah x Jorja Smith’s ‘On My Mind’.
Conducta commented, “it was important for me to collate the full spectrum of garage that’s been breaking through over the past couple of years, and to bring it to a wider audience. As well as the more familiar tunes, I wanted to showcase other pockets of the scene bubbling away and shine a light on new producers pushing the sound forward.”
Check below for the full tracklist and compilation artwork, and watch the trailer for the compilation. Preorder your copy here.
Jemima Skala is Mixmag's Weekend Editor.
Tracklist
01. AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
02. Sammy Virji - Find My Way Home
03. Conducta - Steezing (feat. Coco & J’Danna)
04. Yemi - Back To You
05. Sammy Virji - Oh Will
06. Mind Of A Dragon - Wheel Up (VIP)
07. Y U QT - U BELONG 2 ME
08. Prescribe Da Vibe - Cool Today
09. Wiley, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don - Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) [Conducta Remix]
10. TC4 - Caracas
11. Kamakaze & Massappeals - Last Night (feat. Morgan Munroe)
12. Bushbaby - Woman's Touch
13. Conducta & Sammy Virji - Alone
14. Sharda - Peace & Love
15. Conducta & Jarreau Vandal - I Like It
16. Movement & Reece West - More Than A Lot
17. Kobe JT - Somewhere Underground
18. Conducta & Sammy Virji - Whippet (Sweetie Irie Dub)
19. Higgo - Chillin
20. MPH & Hans Glader - The Birds
21. Prescribe Da Vibe - Clearer Now
22. Smasher - Rolling
23. Kitson - Kitchen Riddim
24. Jaykae - Chat (feat. Local)
25. Sammy Virji & Yemi - Somebody Else
26. Hamdi - Trumpet
27. Mind Of A Dragon - Caught Up
28. MPH & Harry Tremlett - Wompa
29. Salute - Feel The Same
30. Sharda - Exhaust
31. Tuff Culture - Fancy Car
32. Skelecta - When You
33. Morenight - TT
34. Y U QT - I Feel It
35. SMOAD - Beggin Me
36. Kara Marni x Champion - All Night, Pt. 1
37. The Phat Controlla - Bubblegumbud
38. Jorja Smith x Preditah - On My Mind (Conducta Remix)