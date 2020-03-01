Quantcast
Kiwi Rekords announces new UKG compilation 'The Kiwi Sound'

Label boss Conducta combines UKG future classics with old favourites

  • Jemima Skala
  • 1 March 2020
In case you haven’t noticed, UKG has been having a bit of a moment recently.

At the centre of this is Conducta and his label Kiwi Rekords, which have been putting out some of the hottest UKG cuts from the likes of Sharda, Sammy Virji and Jack Junior.

To celebrate this, label boss Conducta will release a compilation of UKG tracks, ranging from old favourites to new hot cuts. He also nods to the chart toppers with the inclusion of AJ Tracey’s ‘Ladbroke Grove’ and his own reworks of ‘Boasty’ by Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don, and Preditah x Jorja Smith’s ‘On My Mind’.

Conducta commented, “it was important for me to collate the full spectrum of garage that’s been breaking through over the past couple of years, and to bring it to a wider audience. As well as the more familiar tunes, I wanted to showcase other pockets of the scene bubbling away and shine a light on new producers pushing the sound forward.”

Check below for the full tracklist and compilation artwork, and watch the trailer for the compilation. Preorder your copy here.

Jemima Skala is Mixmag’s Weekend Editor. Follow her on Twitter

Tracklist

01. AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

02. Sammy Virji - Find My Way Home

03. Conducta - Steezing (feat. Coco & J’Danna)

04. Yemi - Back To You

05. Sammy Virji - Oh Will

06. Mind Of A Dragon - Wheel Up (VIP)

07. Y U QT - U BELONG 2 ME

08. Prescribe Da Vibe - Cool Today

09. Wiley, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don - Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) [Conducta Remix]

10. TC4 - Caracas

11. Kamakaze & Massappeals - Last Night (feat. Morgan Munroe)

12. Bushbaby - Woman's Touch

13. Conducta & Sammy Virji - Alone

14. Sharda - Peace & Love

15. Conducta & Jarreau Vandal - I Like It

16. Movement & Reece West - More Than A Lot

17. Kobe JT - Somewhere Underground

18. Conducta & Sammy Virji - Whippet (Sweetie Irie Dub)

19. Higgo - Chillin

20. MPH & Hans Glader - The Birds

21. Prescribe Da Vibe - Clearer Now

22. Smasher - Rolling

23. Kitson - Kitchen Riddim

24. Jaykae - Chat (feat. Local)

25. Sammy Virji & Yemi - Somebody Else

26. Hamdi - Trumpet

27. Mind Of A Dragon - Caught Up

28. MPH & Harry Tremlett - Wompa

29. Salute - Feel The Same

30. Sharda - Exhaust

31. Tuff Culture - Fancy Car

32. Skelecta - When You

33. Morenight - TT

34. Y U QT - I Feel It

35. SMOAD - Beggin Me

36. Kara Marni x Champion - All Night, Pt. 1

37. The Phat Controlla - Bubblegumbud

38. Jorja Smith x Preditah - On My Mind (Conducta Remix)


