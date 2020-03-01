Kiwi Rekords announces new UKG compilation 'The Kiwi Sound'

In case you haven’t noticed, UKG has been having a bit of a moment recently.

At the centre of this is Conducta and his label Kiwi Rekords, which have been putting out some of the hottest UKG cuts from the likes of Sharda, Sammy Virji and Jack Junior.

To celebrate this, label boss Conducta will release a compilation of UKG tracks, ranging from old favourites to new hot cuts. He also nods to the chart toppers with the inclusion of AJ Tracey’s ‘Ladbroke Grove’ and his own reworks of ‘Boasty’ by Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don, and Preditah x Jorja Smith’s ‘On My Mind’.

Conducta commented, “it was important for me to collate the full spectrum of garage that’s been breaking through over the past couple of years, and to bring it to a wider audience. As well as the more familiar tunes, I wanted to showcase other pockets of the scene bubbling away and shine a light on new producers pushing the sound forward.”

Check below for the full tracklist and compilation artwork, and watch the trailer for the compilation. Preorder your copy here.

